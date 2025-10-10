Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘1066 and All That’
John will talk about the Norman conquest of England in 1066 following the death of King Edward the Confessor. This resulted in the Battle of Hastings between King Harold and William the Conquerer, leading to William's subsequent coronation as King of England. This decisive event transformed England forever and marked the last time the country was successfully invaded.
Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.