Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘1066 and All That’

By Ian Parker
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 16:40 BST
Our next meeting is on Thursday, October 16 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY. A talk by 'our own' John Waller.

John will talk about the Norman conquest of England in 1066 following the death of King Edward the Confessor. This resulted in the Battle of Hastings between King Harold and William the Conquerer, leading to William's subsequent coronation as King of England. This decisive event transformed England forever and marked the last time the country was successfully invaded.

Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.

