Lifeguard at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, Emilia Ballantini

Cold water swimming is set to launch for the first time at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre on Monday, 21 October.

Following a successful trial last year, the 25m x 12m outdoor pool, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, will now host morning, lunchtime and evening cold water sessions.

The sessions, which will run throughout the winter months until May 2025, offer local residents the chance to experience the physical and mental benefits of cold water swimming, an activity growing in popularity across the UK.

Emilia Ballantini, a lifeguard at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre since 2017, has been cold water swimming for three years and is a passionate advocate for the sport.

Lifeguard Emilia Ballantini

“What motivated me was friends that have been swimming in lakes,” said Emilia. “I told them how I’m always cold, and they said cold water swimming would improve my blood circulation — and it honestly has!”

For Emilia, the benefits are more than just physical. “I suffer with mental health issues such as anxiety, and I used to suffer from depression. Cold water swimming has really helped with that. After a heavy day, if I have an anxiety headache, after my swim I feel like a new person. My headaches go, I feel refreshed, and it boosts my mood,” she shares.

Emilia also highlights the importance of safety for those trying cold water swimming for the first time. “Do not jump in. Take it slow, and acclimatise your body temperature. Get in slowly, walk up and down in the shallow end, or just submerge yourself slowly for around 5-10 minutes before starting,” she advises. “Have warm clothes ready for after, and a warm drink.”

Despite the initial challenge of facing the cold, Emilia says the rewards are worth it. “The most challenging thing is braving it. But once you’ve braved it, after four lengths you honestly don’t want to get out!” she explains.

“Cold water swimming is great for mental health, young people, older people and people with injuries. It boosts your mood and helps with blood circulation. I would really recommend it!”

David Tenny, General Manager at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, said: "We're excited to bring cold water swimming back for a second year. It's a unique offering that is really growing in popularity.

“Whether you're looking to try something new or build on your existing routine, these sessions offer a refreshing challenge that promotes both physical and mental wellbeing."

The sessions will run only if the water temperature reaches 15°C or higher, with wetsuits recommended for temperatures between 15°C and 19°C.

Cold water swimming is not recommended for individuals with certain pre-existing health conditions, pregnant women, or anyone under 16 years old.

To book, visit: www.everyoneactive.com/centre/hemel-hempstead-leisure-centre/