There will be a Holy Batman of all opportunities with the classic 1966 Batmobile on display or how about more than meets the eye with The Transformers Movie’s BUMBLEBEE? Relive those memories and play in the retro gaming zone, or showcase an amazing costume in the cosplay competition!

There will be over 100 stalls selling all sorts of geeky, crafty and retro merchandise and so much more! If you are looking for something to do next weekend, a fantastic day out that is suitable for all the family then do come along to The Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre for some super fun at the Hemel Hempstead Comic Con and Toy Fair.

Since our first visits to Hemel Hempstead last year, Striking Event’s Comic Cons and Toy Fairs have gone from strength to strength, visiting numerous cities and towns across the Midlands and the South. Bringing the thrill and excitement of comics cons to local communities, Striking Events are successfully taking the stress and travelling out of a comic con experience.

Come and experience the fun of one-day comic cons for yourself!