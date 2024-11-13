Hemel Hempstead Christmas Light Switch-On returns with spectacular festivities
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scheduled for Saturday, 16th November, from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm, this year’s celebration promises an unforgettable experience for all ages, packed with activities, performances, and holiday magic.
Visitors can look forward to a full day of festivities with something for everyone, including:
Spectacular Walkabout Acts: Enjoy captivating performances roaming through the town, bringing festive fun and wonder to the streets.
Storytelling in Marlowes, Centre Court: Gather round for heartwarming holiday tales in Marlowes, a perfect activity for families and children.
Local Performers on the Rainbow Stage: Witness the talent of local artists and performers as they bring holiday spirit to life on our vibrant Rainbow Stage.
Face Painting and Light Installations: Get into the festive spirit with holiday-themed face painting, and explore enchanting light installations that will transform the town.
Christmas Market and Funfair: Stroll through a bustling Christmas market, filled with unique gifts, holiday treats, and classic funfair rides for all ages.
Riverside Land Train and Marlowes Santa Grotto: Little ones can enjoy a ride on Riverside's Land Train and visit Santa in his enchanting grotto, capturing memories to cherish.
The event will conclude with a fireworks display that will light up the night sky, marking the start of the holiday season with a bang!
For full details about the event, please visit www.hemelhempsteadbid.com or follow us on social media for updates.