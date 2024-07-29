Hemel Hempstead BID has joined forces with Yarnbombhh to launch an exciting animal trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hemel Hempstead BID has partnered with Yarnbombhh to bring a delightful and engaging animal trail to the town centre. As part of this collaboration, 18 unique animals crafted by Yarnbombhh have been hidden inside shops or shop windows throughout Hemel Hempstead.

Participants are invited to join the fun and embark on a quest to find these charming creatures for a chance to win a £100 gift card.

Children will need to locate the characters in the business's shops and shop windows around the town, once all the characters have been found, fill out which characters were in which shop and post the booklet in the post pox at the information desk in the Marlowes.

Activity booklets can be found at the information desk or downloaded on www.hemelhempsteadbid.com

BID Manager Nicola Wooldridge said ‘The Summer Trail is a great way for residents and visitors alike to explore Hemel and discover the fantastic range of shops that help Hemel such a great place’