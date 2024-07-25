Hemel Fest 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Friday 2nd August 5pm-11pm
2 hrs of 90's Dance anthems from Rock The 90's cover band singing/playing all your favourite 90's dance anthems including Baby D, N-Trance, Faithless and more.
Some very special guests Kevin & Perry Tribute Act will be playing their DJ mashup set as well as spending time afterwards for selfies and dancing! Big box, little box!
DJ Ross Mills - old skool DJ set
DJ 2 RUDE - house DJ set
Saturday 3rd August 12pm-10pm
Let's Rock! Saturday is the head banging, head nodding, loud singing, guitar strumming day with...
Blondied - Blondie Tribute Act - all the classic Blondie tracks
Meet Loaf - Meat Loaf tribute act
Delorean - classic Rock covers
The Desert Penguins - Indie rock covers at its finest
Scary Canary - local rock cover band
DJ Ross Mills - Rock DJ Set
There will be a range of Street Food vendors and bars!
Tickets available at www.hemelfest.co.uk
We look forward to seeing you there, bring your dancing shoes!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.