Hemel Fest 2024

By Ruby Jacks ProductionsContributor
Published 25th Jul 2024, 10:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Gadebridge Park in Hemel Hempstead will be hosting live tribute bands, local bands and DJ’s. Come along with the whole family and enjoy two days of live entertainment!

Friday 2nd August 5pm-11pm

2 hrs of 90's Dance anthems from Rock The 90's cover band singing/playing all your favourite 90's dance anthems including Baby D, N-Trance, Faithless and more.

Some very special guests Kevin & Perry Tribute Act will be playing their DJ mashup set as well as spending time afterwards for selfies and dancing! Big box, little box!

Hemel Fest 2024Hemel Fest 2024
Hemel Fest 2024

DJ Ross Mills - old skool DJ set

DJ 2 RUDE - house DJ set

Saturday 3rd August 12pm-10pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Let's Rock! Saturday is the head banging, head nodding, loud singing, guitar strumming day with...

Blondied - Blondie Tribute Act - all the classic Blondie tracks

Meet Loaf - Meat Loaf tribute act

Delorean - classic Rock covers

The Desert Penguins - Indie rock covers at its finest

Scary Canary - local rock cover band

DJ Ross Mills - Rock DJ Set

There will be a range of Street Food vendors and bars!

Tickets available at www.hemelfest.co.uk

We look forward to seeing you there, bring your dancing shoes!

Related topics:Hemel HempsteadN-Trance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.