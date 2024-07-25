Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gadebridge Park in Hemel Hempstead will be hosting live tribute bands, local bands and DJ’s. Come along with the whole family and enjoy two days of live entertainment!

Friday 2nd August 5pm-11pm

2 hrs of 90's Dance anthems from Rock The 90's cover band singing/playing all your favourite 90's dance anthems including Baby D, N-Trance, Faithless and more.

Some very special guests Kevin & Perry Tribute Act will be playing their DJ mashup set as well as spending time afterwards for selfies and dancing! Big box, little box!

Hemel Fest 2024

DJ Ross Mills - old skool DJ set

DJ 2 RUDE - house DJ set

Saturday 3rd August 12pm-10pm

Let's Rock! Saturday is the head banging, head nodding, loud singing, guitar strumming day with...

Blondied - Blondie Tribute Act - all the classic Blondie tracks

Meet Loaf - Meat Loaf tribute act

Delorean - classic Rock covers

The Desert Penguins - Indie rock covers at its finest

Scary Canary - local rock cover band

DJ Ross Mills - Rock DJ Set

There will be a range of Street Food vendors and bars!

Tickets available at www.hemelfest.co.uk