Hemel charity set for day-long row relay to safeguard rehab services

The Neurokinex Step Up Scheme provides a lifechanging set of six free rehab sessions to anyone with a new spinal cord injury. An absolute lifeline which enables people to access the world-class Neurokinex facilities and expertise, the Scheme costs the Neurokinex Charitable Trust £420 per person to fulfil and relies totally on funding for its survival.

Vital funds

In a bid to keep the Step Up Scheme running for another year, Neurokinex needs its team to raise £25,000 by being sponsored to take part in the Step Up Challenge.

Step Up Challenge to safeguard rehab services

Advertisement

Advertisement

The non-stop row relay will run from 9am until 7pm at Neurokinex Hemel Hempstead (North Wing Focus 31, Mark Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP2 7BW). The idea is that clients, family members, friends and trainers will all take a turn in the seat to keep the rowing going. A fully adapted Concept2 rower will enable clients with a range of disabilities to play their part. Clients are training now to get ready for the day’s challenge! One client, Sarah Wilson, is attempting to row 5,000m in a supported standing position which will really test her endurance and strength.

Three Day Relay Row

Neurokinex Hemel will be taking the baton from Neurokinex Gatwick who are starting the relay on Tuesday September 5th.. When the Hemel team has finished, they will hand to colleagues and clients at Neurokinex Bristol to complete the rowing on Thursday September 7th.

Everyone welcome

Members of the public, local business neighbours, colleagues and friends of Neurokinex clients are all invited to come and cheer on the effort and row as well. Anyone wishing to sign up and take part should contact [email protected] to make arrangements.

Find out more here:

To support this year’s Step Up Challenge, please follow the link: