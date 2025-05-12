Heavenly hit coming to Hemel Hempstead as theatre company brings Sister Act to life this June

Get ready to raise your voice and your spirits as Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company presents the feel-good musical comedy Sister Act live on stage at the Boxmoor Playhouse from Tuesday 24 to Saturday 28 June.

Based on the beloved 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act is a divine musical packed with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly uplifting story.

The show follows disco diva Deloris Van Cartier who, after witnessing a crime, is placed in protective custody in the most unlikely of places – a convent. Disguised as a nun and struggling to fit in, she soon breathes new life into the church with her incredible voice, inspiring the choir and community alike and transforming herself along the way.

Directed by Iain Fowles with musical direction by James D Hale, this high-energy production promises dazzling performances, infectious songs by Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and laugh-out-loud moments that make it a must-see event for audiences of all ages

L:R James Hale, Musical Director, Giselle Yoh-Fowles, Choreographer and Iain Fowles, Director, are the creative team behind Sister Act

Iain said: “We’ve really enjoyed rehearsing this joyful, heartwarming show. It’s a celebration of friendship, finding your voice and the unifying power of music. Our talented cast and creative team are working hard to deliver a performance that will have audiences clapping and singing along from start to finish and we can’t wait to share it.”

Don’t miss your chance to experience the joyous, soulful sensation that’s got audiences everywhere singing hallelujah!

Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company is known for its commitment to high-quality amateur theatre, fostering local talent and providing quality, affordable entertainment for audiences.

Tickets for Sister Act are available and can be purchased online at www.hhtheatreco.com or by calling 0333 666 3366. They are available from £15 to £19 with concessions available for certain performances. There will be a BSL Signed performance on Wednesday June 25.