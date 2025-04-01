Have your say at The Food Conversation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hertfordshire locals have the chance to influence the future of food in this country by taking part in The Food Conversation at Woodoaks Farm, Maple Cross on Thursday 1 May at 7pm.

Hosted by the team at Woodoaks Farm and Northwood-based Registered Nutritionist, Dr Lucy Williamson, this event is part of the national Food Conversation run by the Food, Farming & Countryside Commission (The FFCC). The FFCC was set up to explore practical and radical solutions to the climate, nature, health and economic crises that the world is facing. They are keen to ask people what they expect from government and business when it comes to food – and how the food system can deliver more for health, nature and climate.

The FFCC has been holding public conversations around the country since June 2023, gathering views to help form an agreed way forward and now it is the turn of people from Hertfordshire to speak out. Everyone – no matter what their background or interest – can take part.

Woodoaks Farm, owned by the Soil Association Land Trust, is known for its commitment to sustainable agriculture and community engagement, and provides an ideal setting for these discussions. By hosting this event, the farm will facilitate meaningful conversations that contribute to shaping policies and practices for a healthier and more sustainable food future.

Dr Lucy Williamson, local nutritionist will lead the event

Rose Lewis, of Woodoaks Farm says: “By holding this event, we want to strengthen Woodoaks Farm’s role as a hub for sustainable food discussions leading to deeper connections with our wider food community and opening up opportunities for collaboration.”

Dr Lucy Williamson is well placed to oversee proceedings. She worked as a Vet in mixed practice for 15 years before training as a Nutritionist. She has found that her two careers are inextricably linked since healthy animals and crops result in healthy people; how food is produced or grown affects the nutritional density of that food.

Lucy says: “I am passionate about regenerative farming which puts back into the soil what we take out. Food grown on rich, fertile soil (and animals fed on grass grown on rich, fertile soil) is far more nutritious and better for our gut health (which affects every aspect of our physical and mental health) than food grown on soil depleted by continual use, or by the application of artificial fertilisers and pesticides.

“Regenerative farming is how I believe we can make change happen, but The Food Conversation is all about hearing the views of locals and their suggestions of how to push for a food system change, both in Hertfordshire and nationally. We can’t wait to hear what people have to say and for them to share their stories.”

Woodoaks Farm where The Food Conversation will take place

The Food Conversation at Woodoaks Farm is free to attend but places are limited so to reserve a seat, contact [email protected] and to find out more about the scheme visit The Food Conversation.

Nature, climate and health are in crisis. How food is produced is part of the problem, be part of the solution!