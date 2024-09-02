Happy's Circus is coming to Little Gaddesden
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hosted by Friends of Little Gaddesden School (FOLGS), the circus will be our biggest fundraising event of the year, with all funds raised going towards fixing the school roof.
As a charitable organisation, we are committed to building strong links with the local community by organising events and bringing everyone together to raise essential funds to support our village school.
Expect captivating acrobats defying gravity with their breath-taking stunts and dazzling aerialists soaring high above the audience with grace and skill. Spectacular specialty acts are guaranteed to leave you on the edge of your seat while talented musicians will leave you spellbound.
Come early and enjoy the barbecue serving burgers, hot dogs and veggie options as well as freshly cooked pizza and a fully licensed bar serving beer, wine and soft drinks. There will be popcorn and candyfloss a plenty! Also on offer before the event, will be a range of local stalls selling handmade products as well as your chance to play 'ferret bingo'.
Don't miss your chance to experience the joy and the wonder of Happy's Circus.
Grab your tickets now for an evening filled with laughter, excitement, delicious food and memories that will last a lifetime.
All money raised from the event will go directly to help fund the school roof, so enjoy a fantastic evening whilst also helping a good cause.
Book tickets now at www.pta-events.co.uk/folgs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.