Great Ormond Street Childrens Hospital fun walk

Please join Wobbley Bob on yet another fund raiser. This is my 4th year of fund raising. Raising over £32,500 for Cancer Research UK. Helping the cause to one day eradicate this horrible decease.

To end this year ive turned my attention to G.O.S.H to give our help to all the children this Christmas.

A walk from Watford Hospital via the Graham Taylor statue at vicarage Road WD18 to G.OS.H London. A 17.5 mile sponsored fun walk with no time liimit.

Leaving Hemel Hempstead's Greenacres 11 in Grovehill @ a early 7.30 am we travel to Watford by transport to start our epic walk. An 8 am photo shoot & it's time to warm our bodies to start our journey.

Bike rides, canal walks, pub crawls, hair cutting, sight seeing walks, badge collecting, meat raffles, bar collections and a yearly bank holiday fun day with bands, singers, celebrities & Radio Dacorum have helped Bob (Wobbley Bear ) & his friends in his fun raising. Its amazing how a small community pulls together for charities.

What an achievement, but it doesn't stop there. Oh no. Armed forces, Alzheimers, Cancer & local charities are all set to help even more charities next year in 2026

A special thank you goes out all my fund raisers & Julie Banks, Luther Blissett, Mayor Catherine McArevey. Diverse Printers, Roisin Gregory, Marion @Radio Dacorum, David Taylor MP. My family & not forgetting the Pub landlord & staff where my fund raising all started in Grovehill Hemel.

It doesn't seem that long ago when our first walk took place back in August 2022. We now have Wobbley Bear & puppet Colin to join in our activities, but most importantly it's you. The general public who make what I do worthwhile. Your generosity Your time, your enthusiasm to help reach our goals. That goal is simple. Do our bit in ours and your society. To bring us together in doing something about our life here on this island. For the suffering & the future. For those we've lost & the families in pain. For the children who haven't yet to see the outside world. For our loved ones who fought for our country. Charity is calling, so we all do our bit to ease the pain. Our scientists, our doctors, nurses, all doing there bit of usibg the professional care we all need.

So, wrap up. Put your trainers on and let's go. Let's do this.?

Return by train to Hemel Hempstead after a well earned pint. Sponsor sheets are available from Grovehill Community Centre or by phoning Bob on 07947751754.

Facebook, Hemel Community pages. Please donate to the live [My Giving Page], or direct to Robert Stephen Lovatt Facebook page.

It only leaves me to say one thing and one word only that's means to all of us.

THANKS EVERYONE. LETS ALSO REMEMBER.

