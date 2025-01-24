Go airborne with a new rally jump experience in Hertfordshire
The new Dakar Rally Jump Experience, available through DrivingExperience.com, actually lets participants go airborne by attempting to jump 'The Launch Pad' in a Dakar Rally spec Yamaha.
Dan Jones, operations manager at DrivingExperience.com, said: "This new experience will test the nerves of those who dare to attempt a rally jump."
"Of course, safety is paramount and drivers will gradually build up their confidence levels under the guidance of an expert rally instructor before attempting to go airborne."
The full-on experience includes a 30 minute introductory briefing, eight laps around the Rally X stage including circuit driving and a loose gravel section, four sighting laps and eight attempts at jumping 'The Launch Pad'.
Due to its dramatic nature, it is also a fantastic event for spectators to enjoy.
Dan added: "There can be few driving experiences that offer such excitement while testing driving skills in an action-packed, and truly memorable, adventure."
Meanwhile, another new experience has also been unveiled at Bovingdon Airfield, again offering the chance to show off some impressive moves.
The Drift Legend Driving Experience is hosted exclusively at the Hertfordshire venue with a Nissan Skyline R34 and Toyota Supra among the cars at the centre of the drifting action.
An expert drifting instructor ensures the experience is enjoyable while helping participants get the most out of the Japanese domestic market (JDM) beasts.
Dan said: "As well as being spectacular to watch and take part in, drifting is also a great way to master car control making this experience perfect for those wishing to learn new skills behind the wheel."
The experience includes an introductory briefing session, four sighting laps including a high-speed passenger drift lap and then one drift lap, which might also be in a Silvia S15 or Mazda RX-7.
