Game-changing free pickleball sessions for Parkinson’s community

People living with Parkinson's in St Albans and Harpenden will soon have access to free specialised pickleball sessions, launching on Monday 24 February at Batchwood Golf and Sports Centre, thanks to a grant from Parkinson's UK.

Regular physical activity plays a crucial role in managing Parkinson's symptoms, helping to improve balance, flexibility and mobility while potentially slowing disease progression.

Research shows that activities combining hand-eye coordination with social interaction can be particularly beneficial in managing both motor and non-motor symptoms of the condition.

The sessions will be delivered by SHARP Pickleball Club in partnership with leisure centre operator Everyone Active, which manages the facility on behalf of St Albans City and District Council.

The free weekly sessions will be specifically designed to support people at all stages of their Parkinson's journey.

Kirsty Jones, Area Contract Activity and Wellbeing Manager at Everyone Active, said: “Pickleball is an ideal sport for people with Parkinson's. The controlled movements help maintain coordination and balance, while the social aspect of the game can help combat isolation, which is often experienced by people living with the condition.

“These sessions are designed to be fun, friendly and welcoming to everyone - whether you're completely new to the sport or have played before. We want people to come along, make friends, and enjoy themselves while benefiting from the activity.

“We're particularly proud to offer these sessions free of charge to Everyone Active members with Parkinson's, including their carers who can also access a free membership."

The sessions will be led by specially trained coaches who have completed additional training in supporting people with Parkinson's disease.

This training ensures they understand how to adapt the activity to each participant's needs and capabilities, creating a safe and supportive environment.

While non-members can join for £2 per session, Everyone Active provides free membership to individuals with Parkinson's and their carers, making the sessions effectively free for all participants.

The weekly one-hour sessions will take place on Mondays from 1pm to 2pm, starting on 24 February at Batchwood Golf and Sports Centre.

Participants will benefit from specialised equipment and expert instruction in a welcoming, inclusive environment.

To book, or to find out more, contact: [email protected].