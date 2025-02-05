Fun February half-term at The Galleria

The Galleria, Hatfield, is ready to keep the kids entertained this half term.

From Monday 17th – Friday 21st February, under 6’s can enjoy pop-up role play sessions in partnership with Little City UK. The pop-up city will be located in the ex-GAP unit on the upper floor next to Moss and will be open 10.30am-3.30pm every day.

The city will include a supermarket, post office, hairdressers and much more, providing little ones with the chance to immerse themselves in a whole host of environments where they can learn and play.

The sessions times are:

10:30am - 11am

11:15am - 11:45am

12:30pm - 1pm

1:15pm - 1:45pm

2pm - 2:30pm

2:45pm - 3:15pm

There is no need to book these sessions, families can just turn up and play for £3.50 per child (adults are free of charge). Parents and guardians must stay with the children at all times during these sessions.

If that’s not enough, families can enjoy the jungle themed soft play area, Get Wild on the lower floor of The Galleria. Children aged 1 – 12 can enjoy exploring the wide variety of slides, tunnels, rope walks, climbing frames and much more! For more information visit https://thegalleria.co.uk/get-wild/.

Plus, on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st February, children can get their faces painted by Get Wild.

On their visit, families will also be able to enjoy everything else on offer at The Galleria, including delicious dining, the latest movies at the Odeon and shopping for everyone.

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We’re excited to be working with Little City UK to create a unique space for children to play this half term. It is great to have so much on offer at The Galleria to keep children entertained including Get Wild and the Odeon Cinema”.

Vicki Fletcher, Founder and Owner of Little City UK says: “We’re delighted to be working with The Galleria this Half Term, and being able to run Little City sessions every day for the local children. It’s wonderful to be able to bring our immersive play sessions to the heart of local community and create a new partnership with the centre. We hope people will come along to see what’s on offer and get involved”

For more information about what’s on visit https://thegalleria.co.uk/