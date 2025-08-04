Fun at Hemel Fest 2025

HEMEL FEST 2025 GADEBRIDGE PARK, HEMEL HEMPSTEAD FRIDAY 8th AUGUST 5PM-11PM SATURDAY 9th AUGUST 11-11PM SUNDAY 10TH FOOD FESTIVAL 11AM-6PM

Gadebridge Park in Hemel Hempstead will be hosting live tribute bands, local bands and DJ’s as part of Hemel Fest! Come along with the whole family and enjoy three days of live entertainment.

Friday, August 8, 5pm-11pm

A party atmosphere with DJ’s and dance music along with UK garage by Artful Dodger - not to be missed! Headliner MONKA will bring a fully immersive 3D show, that showcases traditional DJ sets!

Saturday, August 9, 11am-11pm

Saturday will offer a day of cover bands and top tribute acts – Urban Echoes, Deloreon, Pet Shop Boys Actually, The UK Bee Gees, Complete Madness, Ultimate Coldplay and Don’t Stop Queen Now!

There will be a range of Street Food providers and BARS. An 18m long festival bar, PIMM's Truck and two other bars.

Festival glitter art, face painting and festival hair will be available!

Sunday, August 10, 11am-6pm (Free!)

A huge street food event, with live bands, DJ's and a relaxed atmosphere.

Tickets are available at www.hemelfest.co.uk

We look forward to seeing you there, bring your dancing shoes!

