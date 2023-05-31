Full steam ahead as model railway convention chugging into Hemel Hempstead

A model railway convention is chugging into Hemel Hempstead.

The worldwide N Gauge Society is hosting the convention at St John’s Church on Saturday June 17. The theme this year is the modelling of T-TRAK modules – a basic layout system that the society says is growing in popularity since it involves lots of imagination to form large working layouts. One of the largest, seen in the USA, totalled about 13 scale miles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

N Gauge is named for a tiny size of model railway – with the ‘N’ gauge referring to the 9mm width between the rails of the track. Its smallest trains are likened to the size of a finger. Smaller widths include the Z gauge – at 3.5mm – and the OO gauge – 6.5mm.

Paradise Motel Mini-T-TRAK module.

The society is a non-profit organisation formed in 1967 by a small group of N Gauge Modellers from West Yorkshire and is run by volunteers. The society’s first wagon kit was created in the1980s, becoming the biggest range of kits in N gauge. The society promotes the model through events cross the globe and its journal and newsletter is published six times a year.

Earlier this month, the society held a celebration of N Gauge modelling in the National Railway museum in York.

The society also operates a helpline and new members receive a 200 page free handbook. The event will be open to the public from 10.30am to 4pm. Tickets are £5.

Advertisement

Advertisement