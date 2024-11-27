Free winter warmer pop-up offers free advice and support for Dacorum residents facing rising fuel costs

By Victoria Watkins
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 14:16 BST

Residents in Dacorum and the surrounding areas are encouraged to take advantage of free pop-up events offering practical support and guidance for staying warm this winter.

The Hertfordshire Winter Fuel Support Roadshow is coming to more than 100 locations across the county, including the Berkhamstead Leisure Centre from 10am to 12 noon on Thursday 5 December, and Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre on Thursday 12 December from 10am to 12 noon.

Age UK Hertfordshire, Herts Help and Hertfordshire County Council are delivering the event with the aim of connecting local residents - especially older adults and low-income families - with the help and resources available to them.

Everyone Active, Dacorum Borough Council's leisure operator, is hosting several of these events across its sites in the county, including those in Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted.

Berkhamstead Leisure Centre is hosting one of the sessionsBerkhamstead Leisure Centre is hosting one of the sessions
Kirsty Jones, Area Contract Activity & Wellbeing Manager at Everyone Active, said: "We know a lot of people in our community are really struggling with the rise in energy bills and the cost of living. These events are about bringing that support directly to people and making sure no one falls through the cracks.

"The goal is to give people a warm, welcoming space where they can get the help they need, all in one place. Whether it's advice on applying for benefits or just having someone to talk to, we want to make sure no one has to face this winter alone."

At the pop-up events, a team of trained advisors will be on hand to provide one-on-one assistance. This includes checking eligibility for Pension Credit and other benefits that can boost household incomes, as well as helping access the Welfare Assistance Scheme for food and energy vouchers.

The team will also be able to connect residents with additional services, such as Winter Welfare Checks, befriending programmes and carer support. In cases of extreme hardship, small grant payments may even be available.

The events in Dacorum are two of a series of more than 100 pop-ups planned across both urban and rural areas of Hertfordshire over the coming months.

Tea and biscuits will also be provided.

There's no need to book - just turn up on the day.

News you can trust since 1858
