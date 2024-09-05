Free wellness event in Harpenden for older people across Hertfordshire

The event is designed to showcase the wide range of activities and services available to older adults in the community, all under one roof.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone Active, in partnership with Age UK Hertfordshire, is hosting a free event for older persons at the Eric Morecambe Centre (EMC) on Monday 30th September from 12 noon until 3pm.

This special occasion coincides with the International Older Persons Day on 1st October and marks the launch of Age UK Hertfordshire's Age Friendly campaign, which aims to remove barriers for older people throughout Hertfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also marks the start of Everyone Active's annual Age is Just a Number campaign. Now in its fourth year, celebrates the senior demographic by showcasing their fitness stories and proving what can be achieved by staying active into later life.

The Eric Morecambe Centre (EMC)

Everyone Active – which manages leisure facilities in Harpenden and St Albans on behalf of St Albans City and District Council – is hosting a variety of physical activity tasters including netball, pickleball and table tennis.

The event will also invite visitors to trial a selection of Everyone Active’s unique sessions such as classes specifically for those with Parkinsons and GoodBoost, an app-based therapeutic exercise programme designed specifically for people with limited mobility and musculoskeletal conditions.

The EMC's function rooms will host talks and workshops focused on living longer, better and staying active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gusto will offer hot food and drinks available for purchase, ensuring attendees can enjoy refreshments throughout the event, providing a welcoming space for socialising.

As an added attraction, the EMC's museum exhibition will be open to attendees free of charge.

Kirsty Jones, Area Activity and Wellbeing Manager at Everyone Active, said: "The aim of the event is to engage older people, combat inactivity, and inform attendees about the wealth of opportunities available in the area.

“We are excited to open our doors and welcome senior members of our community to meet them wherever they may be in their fitness journey. Whether they are looking to try a class to help with an existing condition, are wanting to socialise with likeminded individuals or are searching for something new to add to their current exercise regime, we will be on hand to encourage people of all abilities to get involved to help improve their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Kelly, Age-Friendly Lead, Hertfordshire, said: "We are partnering with Everyone Active to launch Age-Friendly Hertfordshire, an exciting initiative dedicated to making our county the best place to age in, where residents can live healthier, happier, and safer lives for longer.

“To kick off this initiative, this special event will be filled with a variety of activities for people to try, designed to encourage health, happiness, and community connection among our older residents. We invite everyone to join us for a day of fun, engagement, and the start of an exciting future for ageing in Hertfordshire."

While the event is free, attendees are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance.

For more information about the event please email [email protected] or to book please head to forms.office.com/e/UQg7pufpte.