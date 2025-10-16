Free spaces filling fast for life-changing night under the stars
Hosted at Hammond Academy in Hemel Hempstead, this unique charity event invites the community to come together for an unforgettable experience under the stars – all in support of local people facing homelessness.
With the cold weather setting in and more people than ever turning to DENS for support, now is the time to sign up, rally your sponsors and make a real impact.
Last year’s event raised a record-breaking £33,000, and this year, DENS is aiming even higher. Every participant who beds down for the night will help fund vital services that provide accommodation, food and support to those in crisis.
Francesca Ayers and Chris Loake, a couple from Hemel Hempstead, know just how powerful the Sleepout can be.
“It was a challenge, well organised and people I knew were very generous. It inspired me to give it another go,” said Francesca, who took part for the first time last year.
Chris, a Scout leader who’s joined multiple Sleepouts, added: “The atmosphere is incredibly positive and supportive. One year we woke up to snow – it was utterly magical.”
The evening promises live music, family-friendly activities and an eye-opening Q&A about the realities of homelessness. As night falls, participants will swap their beds for cardboard and sleeping bags – gaining a small glimpse into the harsh conditions rough sleepers face.
“It’s friendly, safe and jolly,” Francesca concluded. “You leave with a real sense of achievement and making a difference.”
The event is proudly sponsored by Safran Electrical & Power UK, a leading aerospace company, based in Pitstone, that is committed to supporting local causes.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of something special. Guarantee your free places today at www.dens.org.uk/sleepout25.