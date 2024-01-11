Free Cold Water Swimming event at Hemel!
Enjoy a FREE Cold Water Swim - Outdoor Pool in Hemel Hempstead this Sunday, 14th January at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, Park Rd, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1JS. .
Email your name at [email protected] and I will put you on the VIP guest list.
Bring cake and a hot drink to share with your fellow swimmers.
Cold water swimming has a proven and exhilarating way to clear your mind, rejuvenate your spirit and increases endurance.
Visit: www.a1suphire.co.uk.