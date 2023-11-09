Riverside Shopping Centre is set to turn into a winter wonderland for a free day of family fun on Saturday 18th November.

Shoppers are invited to stop by to enjoy a variety of free attractions at the centre on their Christmas shopping visit to Hemel Hempstead ahead of the Light Switch On and fireworks in the town centre at 5pm.

Alongside the range of High Street retailer favourites and eateries will be a giant snowglobe for families to enjoy. Step into the snow and pose for a free photo to take home in this truly unique experience from 11am – 3pm. There will also be the famous Land Train present to take visitors on a fun ride up and down the High Street to get the Christmas spirit well and truly flowing, from 11am to 4pm.

There will also be free face painting to enjoy, to transform little ones into a festive reindeer, snow fairy or whatever their heart desires!

