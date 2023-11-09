News you can trust since 1858
Free Christmas fun day set to arrive at Riverside Shopping Centre

Riverside Shopping Centre is set to turn into a winter wonderland for a free day of family fun on Saturday 18th November.
By Laura OsmanContributor
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:24 GMT
Shoppers are invited to stop by to enjoy a variety of free attractions at the centre on their Christmas shopping visit to Hemel Hempstead ahead of the Light Switch On and fireworks in the town centre at 5pm.

Alongside the range of High Street retailer favourites and eateries will be a giant snowglobe for families to enjoy. Step into the snow and pose for a free photo to take home in this truly unique experience from 11am – 3pm. There will also be the famous Land Train present to take visitors on a fun ride up and down the High Street to get the Christmas spirit well and truly flowing, from 11am to 4pm.

There will also be free face painting to enjoy, to transform little ones into a festive reindeer, snow fairy or whatever their heart desires!

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “We are so excited for Hemel Hempstead to turn into the ultimate festive day out ahead of its Light Switch On on Saturday 18th November. Here at Riverside Shopping Centre, we will be bringing the magic with our fantastic giant snowglobe and land train, alongside face painting of course! We can’t wait to see you there and to welcome you!”

