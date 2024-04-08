Free: Children’s clothing giveaway (0-12 yrs old) taking place in Hemel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The aim of this event is to provide free clothing for children aged between newborn and 12 years old.

This will be held at Woodlands Preschool on Gravel Lane, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1RZ.

At the event, there will be a wide range of everyday items available, and will also include coats, shoes, swimwear, blankets, towels, and onesies. All the clothing items are completely free and open to anyone that would benefit from second-hand children's clothing.

This is a wonderful opportunity to refresh your child's wardrobe without any cost. We believe that every child deserves to have access to quality clothing, and this event is our way of giving back to the community.

We hope to see you all at the children's clothing giveaway event on Sunday, 28th April. Let's come together to support each other and ensure that every child is well-dressed and cared for.