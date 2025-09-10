Free charity event offers one-of-a-kind experience to help the homeless

The popular fundraising event offers a unique experience for all ages.

Hertfordshire-based homelessness charity, DENS, has announced the return of its popular Sponsored Sleepout on Friday 21st November, with free places available for everyone in the community.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at the new venue of Hammond Academy in Hemel Hempstead, the fundraising event promises an inspiring night under the stars, packed full of community spirit and entertainment.

Open to adults and children aged eight and over, the evening will include activities for all ages, an informative Q&A session about the charity’s work and live music performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it’s time to bed down, participants can experience just a small glimpse of the challenges faced by rough sleepers during the harsh winter months.

At dawn, they can wake up feeling a huge sense of achievement, knowing the sponsorship they have raised will make a life-changing impact for local people facing homelessness each night.

The event is proudly sponsored by Safran Electrical & Power UK, a leading aerospace company, based in Pitstone, that is committed to supporting local causes.

Last year's edition saw a record-breaking attendance – raising an astonishing £33,000 to help rebuild the lives of local people facing homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte McCarthy, Community Fundraiser at DENS, said: “We’re determined to make this our biggest Sponsored Sleepout ever. It’s a truly eye-opening experience, and an inspiring way to come together as a community. By raising sponsorship on the night, every participant helps us make an even greater difference to local people in need.”

Free places for the DENS Sponsored Sleepout are available now at www.dens.org.uk/sleepout25.