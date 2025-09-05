Following huge West End success Inside No.9 Stage/Fright comes to Milton Keynes Theatre

Inside No.9 Stage / Fright - Milton Keynes Theatre

Following a sold-out West End season, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are taking the critically acclaimed Inside No.9 Stage/Fright to theatres around the UK this autumn, with the tour arriving in Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 9 – Sat 13 Sep.

Pemberton and Shearsmith will once again star in the “Dazzlingly Entertaining” (The Sunday Times) stage version of their award-winning television comedy Inside No.9. Receiving rave reviews across the board, with the Mail on Sunday’s five star review lauding the show as “absurdly entertaining. There’s simply nothing like it”, this is the chance for fans outside of London to witness the “wildly clever” (Financial Times) show. “A Bold West End debut… Bravo” (The Daily Telegraph).

Nominated for a prestigious Olivier Award this year in the Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play category, Stage / Fright features comedic, spooky and dramatic moments as fans of the TV show have come to expect, with some familiar characters and stories mixing with brand new material.

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith said: "We have been bowled over by the success of Inside No 9 Stage / Fright at the Wyndham’s Theatre. Selling out every performance before the run started and being nominated for an Olivier Award was fantastic enough, but the nightly reaction from fans and newcomers alike has been exhilarating and really quite moving.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton

So we are delighted to be able to bring the show to a wider audience around the country. The phrase ‘swan-song’ refers to a final performance, often associated with the ancient belief that swans sing beautifully just before their death. Which is a load of bollocks, of course, as all swans do is shit and honk. So come along to the swan-song tour of Inside No. 9 and see for yourselves how we bow out. There won’t be a dry seat in the house."

Each performance will see a different celebrity ‘hostage’ perform with Steve and Reece. The West End run included cameos from Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry, Mel Giedroyc, Matt Lucas, Michael Sheen, Tamsin Greig, Adrian Dunbar, Bob Mortimer, David Walliams, Micky Flanagan, Meera Syal, Mackenzie Crook, Emilia Fox and Rob Brydon, as well as many others. Which famous faces will join them on stage for the regional dates?

The ninth, and final, season of the critically acclaimed TV series was screened last year and is now available on BBC iPlayer.

Inside No.9 Stage / Fright is presented by Phil McIntyre Live and IN9 Theatre Company.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.