Flamstead to host first Festive Fun Run for charity

Henry Biggs during a half marathon

The Wish Tree Charity in Hertfordshire is hosting a festive 5k on Sunday 22nd December.

The event will support the fundraising of 25-year-old resident Henry Biggs who is taking on the TCS London Marathon 2025 for the charity who has helped his father, Matthew Biggs after his devastating bowel cancer diagnosis - The charity is encouraging people of all ages and ability to attend the 5k event to help boost the charity’s fundraising

The Wish Tree Charity is a local organisation that supports Flamstead residents facing serious illness, injury, major surgery or bereavement. The charity offers practical support and help for individuals and families affected.

The first of its kind Festive 5k Fun Run, will take place in the centre of Flamstead village. The proceeds will go towards the charity’s London Marathon runner, Henry Biggs, who is fundraising to honour his father.

Matthew Biggs and son Henry Biggs

Henry’s father, Matthew Biggs, is a BBC Radio 4 Gardenders’ Question Time panellist and famed horticulturist who has lived in Flamstead for 25 years. Four years ago in 2020 aged 60-years-old, Matthew’s routine medical check-ups revealed abnormalities which eventually resulted in a bowel cancer diagnosis. He has since had four rounds of chemotherapy and multiple operations.

On the charity’s inaugural Festive 5k Fun Run, Henry said: “I’m so excited that the charity are organising this wonderful run to help support my fundraising. When my dad was diagnosed with bowel cancer, our lives were turned upside down. Over the years, the charity has gone above and beyond to help my family through some difficult times.

“Endless trips to and from the hospital have caused disruption to our lives as a family but the Wish Tree have stepped in to help us in so many ways. The support has been incredible.”

Generously sponsored by Harpenden Medical, a new private medical, health wellness clinic based in the east of Harpenden, the Festive 5k is hoping to host runners, non-runners and families alike from across the area.

Tracy Wells, Chair of the Wish Tree Charity said: “We’re delighted to be able to help Henry’s fundraising through this run. Regardless of whether or not you are a runner, you are welcome to sign up and take part. Thanks to the generosity of Harpenden Medical, we are able to put on an event that we hope will garner a lot of support for Henry whilst also being hugely enjoyable and full of festive fun.”

Henry continued: “The charity has hugely eased the impact dad’s cancer has had on our lives. Taking on the London Marathon for them is my way of saying thank you for all the support they’ve given us.

“I’m nervous but excited at the prospect of taking on my first marathon but ready to tackle the challenge head on. Knowing that my dad has been forced to go through his challenge yet still tackled it with immense positivity, will drive me on.”

The event, which takes place on the last Sunday before Christmas, aims to raise awareness of the charity whilst also having fun and bringing joy through running and exercise at Christmas time.

Henry concluded: “The Wish Tree have been a beacon of hope during our dark times and they deserve all the recognition we can give them.”

You can find out more about The Festive 5k Fun Run and sign up here: www.thewishtreecharity.co.uk/events