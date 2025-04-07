Firm’s Easter Egg Hunt with a special twist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday, April 18 Taylor Walton Solicitors will be hosting a special Easter Egg Hunt across St Albans, with a twist.

The hunt will feature hidden eggs, each containing a prize donated by local businesses, along with an insightful fact about mental health. This community event is designed to raise awareness for Youth Talk, a local charity dedicated to supporting the mental health of young people in the area.

In the spirit of Easter, Taylor Walton aims to combine seasonal fun with support for a vital cause, shining a spotlight on mental health issues that affect young people.

Emily Waddell, head of marketing for Taylor Walton, said: “Our goal is to engage the local community in a light-hearted way whilst raising awareness for Youth Talk and their incredible work.

“We want to encourage people to learn about mental health, whilst also enjoying the excitement of an egg hunt.”

Participants are encouraged to head out and explore St Albans on Easter Friday. If you spot one of the golden TW eggs, simply collect it to claim your prize, learn a valuable mental health fact, and discover how Youth Talk is making a difference. Don't forget to share your discoveries on social media using the hashtag #mindhunt2025.

Taylor Walton invites the community to join in the fun and make this event a memorable one for everyone. “We want as many people as possible to enjoy the prizes, so if you’re lucky enough to find more than one egg, please leave the extras behind for someone else,” Emily Waddell added.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the local businesses that have generously donated prizes for the event. To get a sneak peek at the prizes available, be sure to follow Taylor Walton on Instagram in the lead-up to the event. #mindhunt2025

For more information about Youth Talk, visit their website at www.youthtalk.org.uk