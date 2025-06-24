Fine dining vegan and gluten free afternoon tea experience with Chef Danielle

The Mudlarks Café is delighted to welcome Chef Danielle Maupertuis for a special event showcasing her expertise in vegan patisserie on Sunday 29 June from 3pm to 5pm. Chef Danielle, a celebrated name in the vegan culinary world, will be presenting a special fine dining vegan and gluten free afternoon tea experience, offering guests a unique opportunity to enjoy a relaxed and fun pop up.

During the event, Chef Danielle will share insider tips and explain simple swaps on how to make desserts and savouries vegan friendly.

The menu for this event is:

Sweet potato scones, cream, homemade jam.

A sunflower tart, lemon mousseline, blueberries and poppy seeds cream

A raspberry and caramel trifle

A duo of chocolate cheesecake

My classical, unmissable seeds bread, plant-based cheese and rocket

Chef Danielle Maupertuis

Olives, mint and spring onions patties

“Philly” wrap, cream cheese, radish, spring onions (a Belgian recipe)

Her innovative approach to creating delicious, cruelty free pastries has earned her international recognition and awards.

“I am delighted to bring my vegan afternoon tea experience to Hertford again – especially as this is where I live!”

says Chef Danielle Maupertuis.

“It’s a wonderful chance to showcase how delicious and versatile vegan pastries can be at such a wonderful plant based café as The Mudlarks . I am looking forward to sharing my passion for vegan baking with the guests.”

The event is designed to be inclusive and is open to all, whether you follow a vegan diet, are dairy or gluten free, interested in learning more about plant based baking… or just love afternoon teas!

Chef Danielle is passionate about bringing back the art of baking…. And to our knowledge she is the only chef who integrates a demo at her fine dining afternoon tea events!

Belgium born Chef Danielle Maupertuis is the UK’s leading Executive Vegan Pastry Chef as well as an author, presenter and trainer at The Vegetarian Society.

Chef Danielle has over 40 years of worldwide professional baking experience and has presented cookery demos at The Ideal Home Exhibition, The Foodies Festival, The Free From and Allergy Show, Yours Magazine and VegfestUK.

Chef Danielle is delighted to be invited back to present at The Ideal Home Show - and is the only Vegan Pastry Chef presenting there.

Danielle loved her recent interview with Phil Williams on Radio Two, enjoys being interviewed on podcasts and is a regular on BBC Three Counties radio.

