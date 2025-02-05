Film premier with Ukrainian volunteer Denys Khrystov and creative team

DOCUMENTARY FILM POSTER

On February 19, join us at 31 Church Street, Chesham, HP51HU for an exclusive event with Denys Khrystov, a volunteer who has been evacuating civilians from Ukraine’s most dangerous frontline areas for almost three years. Denys not only saves lives, he also documents the events he witnesses, moments that will forever remain in our history.

During the event, you will get a chance to see working materials from "1% of War", a short documentary featuring powerful evacuation stories from the Avdiivka frontline, filmed in the last days of the city’s battle.

We will also host a Q&A session with Denys Khrystov and the film’s creative team. You’ll learn more about Denys’ work on the frontlines and the process of creating a documentary that captures the harsh realities of this war. This is more than just a meeting. It’s a rare chance to see the war through the eyes of a volunteer who experiences it firsthand almost every day.

Please, fill the following form if you would like to attend: docs.google.com/preview