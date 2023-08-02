A famous orthopedic-neuro veterinary surgeon who is regularly featured on television has announced a Waterside Theatre appearance.

Sometimes known as the ‘Supervet’, Noel Fitzpatrick, is coming to the Aylesbury venue on 1 October.

It is one of the first dates on his Beyond Supervet UK tour, which will take him from Folkestone to Guildford.

Noel Fitzpatrick in the winners' room at the National Television Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley on October 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Noel, who continues to be featured on Channel 4 with his Supervet programme, aims to provide a uplifting and motivating show full of passion.

He will share insights he has learned from the thousands of animals he has helped throughout his career.

Noel will explore how caring for animals really can help us all and how modern medicine can impact human lives.

Themes from his many books dedicated to animals will be shared and expanded upon.

Noel said: “Through my life and career I have many stories to tell from the animals who inspire me and have healed me through their demonstrations of bravery, openness and kindness. This show is an honest and open account about life, and I hope many will relate to it, laugh and celebrate the only thing that matters at the end of it all, love.”

Noel will also discuss his personal life, including stories about his much-loved dog, Keira, who passed away in 2021. Ticketing information for the event can be found online here.

The former BBC presenter has an anecdote to sum up his show, Noel says: “You don’t like your neighbour, whose name is Bob, anyway, and now he’s parked his car right in front of your door for the 14th time - you’ve been counting. The chances of you forgiving Bob at this moment are exactly zero.