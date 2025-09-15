Meet Hemel Hempstead's teenage acting superstar currently featuring in popular US series

A budding actress from Hemel Hempstead is one of the stars of the latest season of a popular American television series.

Isla Gie, 14, can currently be seen on Paramount+ in NCIS: Tony and Ziva. Isla appears in eight episodes of the new season of Tony and Ziva which is part of the long-running Crime Scene Investigation umbrella.

Isla plays the title characters’ daughter in the crime procedural and already has nine acting credits to her name featuring in shows from streaming powerhouses Netflix and Apple TV+ previously.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Michael Weatherly who plays Tony DiNozzo, was full of praise for the Hemel Hempstead actress. He said: “The casting was extraordinary. Isla Gie is 100% on the mark for this job.”

He added: “She’s super smart and deadpan. And it all comes from a very grounded, beautiful place.”

Beyond acting in the West End and Hollywood, Isla is also a competitive artistic gymnast and performed at the UK championships. She has represented her country at international level in the sport.

Her co-stars also shared their dismay at the fact Isla may not pursue a career in acting. She is having flying lessons and holds ambitions to become a pilot.

Other major roles Isla has taken on in her early life include appearing in the ambitious science fiction series, Foundation, which streams on Apple TV+. She was also part of the gigantic ensemble appearing in Netflix’s The Sandman show, an adaptation of Neil Gaimon’s beloved graphic novels. In Stephen Merchant’s BBC comedy, The Outlaws, Isla was cast as the granddaughter of Oscar-winning actor, Christopher Walken.

She was Jason Statham’s daughter in the action blockbuster, A Working Man, which was released earlier this year. Isla played the title role of Matilda in a Royal Shakespeare production of Roald Dahl’s hugely influential fantasy drama.

NCIS: Tony and Ziva sees the crime solving couple head to Europe to escape danger when Tony’s security firm comes under attack. In Europe the pair must discover who is behind the attack. The series is billed as an action thriller, with the leads’ complicated romantic history acting as a key plot point.