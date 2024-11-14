Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hemel Hempstead business will be featured in the latest film in the beloved Paddington series.

Dacorum Borough Council has revealed that Gadebridge Pharmacy in Hemel Hempstead features in the recently released Paddington in Peru movie.

Families heading to the cinema to see the adorable bear in action will see a transformed version of the pharmacy.

Dacorum Borough Council has revealed that during filming the crew turned the pharmacy into Portobello Chemist, Paddington’s local Notting Hill service.

Hugh Bonneville on set filming scenes in Paddington in Peru on location in Hemel Hempstead

Dacorum doubled for London with the help of a iconic red phone box placed outside the Hertfordshire building. The art department also dressed the pharmacy window with summery offers and mosquito repellent promotions.

Kerry Evans, who works in the pharmacy, said that the shop was very busy days before they filming began as they changed the shelves and items for sale. As a small thank you for hiring the pharmacy, Kerry was presented with a jar of Paddington’s own marmalade.

Also the borough council has revealed that whilst filming was kept quiet, on close inspection Paddington in Peru could be spotted on the directors’ chairs. Some local shoppers were able to catch a glimpse of the filming in progress.

Kerry spoke to the BBC about her experience working with a Hollywood production.

Paddington in Peru is the third edition in the recent film series based on Michael Bond’s creation, it was released in cinemas across the UK last Friday (8 November). It is currently the number one film at the UK Box Office after celebrating a highly profitable opening weekend return.