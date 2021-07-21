Hemel Cineworld confirms social distancing will remain in place

As restrictions lift and temperatures soar, Cineworld confirmed that they will maintain social distancing in all cinemas - including Jarman Park in Hemel Hempstead, as well as maintaining hand sanitiser stations, deep cleaning and plastic till screens.

The announcement comes as many competing cinema chains removed all social distancing measures following on Monday, July 19.

Guests have reacted positively, with the chain’s Twitter and Facebook pages flooding with thanks and appreciation for the chain’s continued focus on the safety of their visitors.

Cineworld

Users replied: “Brilliant news, a big well done and thank you for doing the right thing.” Another added “with so many praising ‘Freedom Day’ it’s nice to see a company still taking precautions.”

Here's what you can expect from Cineworld:

Face coverings

In our cinemas in England, face coverings are no longer mandatory from July 19, in line with recent government guidance. However, the chain is encouraging customers and employees to continue wearing face coverings and they will continue to provide face masks to it's teams.

Social distancing

Cineworld will be keeping one empty seat in between different bookings in the screens.

Coronavirus contact tracing

Cineworld continue to take part in public health authorities’ Coronavirus (COVID-19) Contact Tracing schemes in England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland and they will continue being mandatory where required.

Hand sanitisers

Hand sanitiser stations are provided in all cinemas for customers and employees.

Plastic screens

The cinema chain has added screens at concessions areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Additional cleaning

The cleaning standards will continue to be enhanced by a cleaning programme designed to clean and sanitise the high touch points within the cinema.

Training and PPE

All employees have received specific COVID-19 training and PPE will continue to be provided to employees where the risk assessment has deemed it necessary, in line with government requirements.

E-ticketing

Cineworld encourage customers to book tickets in advance via the website and via the Cineworld app. Confirmation emails can be used as tickets, and e-tickets are available on the app.

Contactless payments

The tills accept contactless card payments up to a value of £45 and Apple Pay/Google Pay mobile payments with no limit in the cinemas. The ticket machines in most Cineworld cinemas also accept contactless payments.

