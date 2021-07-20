Danny Boyle films new Sex Pistols miniseries Pistol in Hemel Hempstead

Film crews were spotted in Hemel Hempstead on Sunday as Danny Boyle films for his new project Pistol.

Danny Boyle and his production company, Minim UK Productions Ltd, were in Bank Court and Market Square on Sunday, July 18, where Danny Boyle was directing his new project Pistol.

A spokesperson for Dacorum Borough Council said: "There was a buzz of activity with local people who came out on the hot day and watched the excitement.

"There were many local businesses involved in the filming and set up, and lots of planning went into making this a success.

"This is another great news story for Dacorum, which is becoming increasingly popular for filming."

Oscar-winning director, Danny Boyle, who is best known for directing Trainspotting (1996) and Slumdog Millionaire (2008) was spotted filming for Pistol, an up and coming six-part miniseries about the highs and lows of the English punk-rock band, Sex Pistols.

Dan Stobbs, from Hemel Hempstead, managed to get a behind the scenes to look at the filming of Danny Boyle’s new Sex Pistols biopic.

He said: "I saw them setting up on Saturday and popped down on Sunday to see what was going on.

"I managed to get some photos of the filming, once they saw me taking pictures they asked me to leave.

"Danny Boyle was there, he seemed really nice and was chatting to everyone involved in the filming.

"The Market Square was turned into 1970s Huddersfield, while Bank Court was transformed into 70s Birmingham."

1. Danny Boyle and his production company, Minim UK Productions Ltd, were in Bank Court and Market Square (C) Dan Stobbs Photo: Dan Stobbs Buy photo

2. Bank Court was changed into 70s Birmingham (C) Dan Stobbs Photo: Dan Stobbs Buy photo

3. Market Squarewas changed into 70s Huddersfield (C) Dan Stobbs Photo: Dan Stobbs Buy photo

4. All filming was in Hemel town centre (C) Dacorum Borough Council Photo: Dacorum Borough Council Buy photo