Channel 4 TV show searches for Hemel Hempstead residents willing to adopt rescue dog

Their progress will be filmed for the popular show The Dog House

By Reporter
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:10 pm

Channel 4's popular TV programme The Dog House is looking for people in Hemel Hempstead who would be willing to adopt a rescue dog and star in the show.

Production company Five Mile Films are making a new series of the show, which is filmed with Wood Green animal charity in Cambridgeshire.

The charity specialises in matching their rescue dogs with would-be owners and The Dog House follows this process, getting to know the characters and histories of the rescue dogs.

The Dog House is Back!

A spokesperson for the show said: "We are currently searching for people who are thinking about rehoming a rescue dog, and who would be up for sharing their various reasons for doing so.

"In previous series, we found that there were many reasons people might be considering bringing a dog into their life – loneliness, extra company for a child, to encourage exercise, to live in the moment more, to name a few.

For more information visit: www.channel4.com/4viewers/takepart/the-dog-house, or you can apply to take part in the show here.

