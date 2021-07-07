Channel 4 TV show searches for Hemel Hempstead residents willing to adopt rescue dog

Channel 4's popular TV programme The Dog House is looking for people in Hemel Hempstead who would be willing to adopt a rescue dog and star in the show.

Production company Five Mile Films are making a new series of the show, which is filmed with Wood Green animal charity in Cambridgeshire.

The charity specialises in matching their rescue dogs with would-be owners and The Dog House follows this process, getting to know the characters and histories of the rescue dogs.

The Dog House is Back!

A spokesperson for the show said: "We are currently searching for people who are thinking about rehoming a rescue dog, and who would be up for sharing their various reasons for doing so.

"In previous series, we found that there were many reasons people might be considering bringing a dog into their life – loneliness, extra company for a child, to encourage exercise, to live in the moment more, to name a few.