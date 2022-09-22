News you can trust since 1858
Berkhamsted’s Rex Cinema to screen independent climate change documentary next week

The Ants and The Grasshopper was be shown on September 27

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 4:12 pm

A climate change documentary directed by award-winning filmmakers is coming to a cinema in Berkhamsted.

The Ants and The Grasshopper is a documentary following a woman from Malawi, Anita as she travels to California and the White House to persuade Americans that climate change is real.

This film brings together themes including climate change, gender and racial inequality, and the gaps between the rich and the poor.

The film will screen at Rex Cinema in Berkhamsted next Tuesday

Co-directors and producers Raj Patel and Zak Piper joined forces to create this documentary which was ten years in the making.

Marion Nestle, Paulette Goddard Professor of Nutrition, Food Studies, and Public Health at New York University said: “The film is lovely, so moving and so touching. Anita Chitaya has plenty to teach us.”

She added: “I think it’s Oscar-worthy.”

The film is being shown at Rex Cinema in Berkhamsted next Tuesday (September 27) at 7.30pm. Tickets can be bought here.

