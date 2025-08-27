Fiction novelist Cristina Loggia discusses her book 'Lucifer's Game' at Berkhamsted library
Come and join Cristina Loggia as she discusses her book 'Lucifer's Game', a World War II Spy Thriller - 'Spies, military secrets, and a personal crusade for freedom... Rome 1942'.
Join us at Berkhamsted Library on Tuesday, 23rd September at 7:00pm for an exciting author event with Cristina Loggia.
This brilliant author will be sharing insights into her thrilling writing and storytelling. Spaces are limited, with tickets available at this link: https://www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/services/libraries-and-archives/events-and-things-to-do/berkhamsted/cristina-loggia.aspx.
Don’t miss this gripping evening!