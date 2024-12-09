Festive fun at the Galleria Hatfield: Santa's grotto, face painting, and performances by Bill and Brook

The Galleria, Hatfield, invites customers to get into the Christmas spirit and take part in all their festive activities.

Families can visit Santa in his giant ice mountain grotto to create magical memories and receive a special gift. The grotto is open every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) and then will be open every day from 18th December – 24th December.

Pre-booking is strongly advised as Santa will become very busy. Families can book online at www.bookfatherchristmas.co.uk/TheGalleria.

There will also be lots more festive fun happening at the Galleria.

On 14th and 21st December 11am-3pm, little ones will be able to get their faces painted near the Get Wild indoor play area.

On 21st to 22nd December 11am-4pm, The Galleria will be visited by a sensational juggling elf, who will roam around the centre bringing festive charm and fun. If guests are lucky, they may be thrown a festive gift.

Additionally, from 20th to 21st December, children’s charity Potential Kids will be offering a gift-wrapping service. This will aim to raise money for the work they do in improving the health and wellbeing of children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), their parents, carers, siblings and families.

If that’s not enough, throughout the season, guests can enjoy a range of festive performances at The Galleria...

Ø 12th December – 13th December - Busking duo Bill and Brook 1pm-3pm

Ø 14th December – Immi Davies 12pm-1pm and Carol singing by Hatfield Foodbank and Gracemead Church, 2-4pm

Ø 15th December – Danny Janeway Festive Performance, 12.30pm -2.30pm

Ø 16th – 18th December - Busking duo Bill and Brook, 1pm-3pm

Ø 19th December – Hatfield Community Free School Carol Performance 1pm

Ø 21st December – Danny Janeway Festive Performance, 12.30pm -2.30pm

Ø 26th and 29th December - Busking duo Bill and Brook, 1pm-3pm

There will also be a range of festive workshops in the H’Arts in Mind Art Hub, next to Santa’s Grotto. This includes Christmas Gel Prints and recycled jewellery which are bookable via https://www.hartsinmind.co.uk/donate-1. There will be free Christmas collage children’s workshops on 13th and 14th December 12pm-12.30pm.

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We are looking forward to all the festivities we have planned over Christmas. We are delighted to have so much festive activity going on at the scheme this year and are excited to welcome a whole host of performers to The Galleria to bring some festive cheer to our visitors. We hope guests enjoy everything we have planned, including meeting the big man in red himself, of course!”.

For more information about what’s on visit https://thegalleria.co.uk/