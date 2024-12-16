Festive bargains and family fun at the Galleria: Santa's grotto, face painting, and live performances in Hatfield

Clearance Sale at The Galleria

The Galleria, Hatfield, is pleased to announce the launch of the clearance sale, running from 19th December until 19th January.

Guests can enjoy even greater savings, with additional discounts on top of the normal outlet prices from the retailers.

As well as shopping for bargains, guests can also enjoy all the festive activity taking place at The Galleria this year.

Families can visit Santa in his giant ice mountain grotto to create magical memories and receive a special gift. The grotto will be open every day from 18th December – 24th December. Pre-booking is strongly advised as Santa will become very busy. Families can book online at www.bookfatherchristmas.co.uk/TheGalleria.

On 21st December 11am-3pm, little ones will be able to get their faces painted near the Get Wild indoor play area.

On 21st to 22nd December 11am-4pm, The Galleria will be visited by a sensational juggling elf, who will roam around the centre bringing festive charm and fun. If guests are lucky, they may be thrown a festive gift.

Additionally, from 20th to 21st December, children’s charity Potential Kids will be offering a gift-wrapping service. This will aim to raise money for the work they do in improving the health and wellbeing of children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), their parents, carers, siblings and families.

If that’s not enough, throughout the festive season, guests can enjoy a range of magical performances at The Galleria...

Ø 16th – 18th December - Busking duo Bill and Brook, 1pm-3pm

Ø 19th December – Hatfield Community Free School Carol Performance, 1pm

Ø 21st December – Danny Janeway Festive Performance, 12.30pm -2.30pm

Ø 26th and 29th December - Busking duo Bill and Brook, 1pm-3pm

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “The Galleria has over 80 stores that provide unbeatable outlet prices, so with the clearance now on, there are plenty of bargains to be had. Plus, with so much festive entertainment on offer this year, we hope guests stay a little longer to make even more of their visit this Christmas season.”

For more information about what’s on visit https://thegalleria.co.uk/