Festival fever returns to legendary Hertfordshire pub
Set in the heart of Verulamium Park in St Albans, with a beautiful lakeside view, this day-long celebration of live music, great food, and good vibes promises to be a highlight of the summer for locals and visitors alike.
Two outdoor stages will host a stellar lineup of talent, including:
- Kaspar and the Swamp Dogs @kbrblues
- The Thieves @thethievesbandofficial
- India Arkin @india.arkin
- Esme White @esmewhite_
- Issaqueena
- Seb Wesson @sebwesson
- George Frakes @georgefrakes
- Elizabeth & Jameson @hannahandgriffgram
- The Midnight Ramblers
- Plus a late-night DJ set from Chris C
In addition to the music, festival-goers can enjoy thrilling fire dancing entertainment, delicious BBQ food and fresh stone-baked pizza, and drinks from the al fresco cocktail bar in the spacious garden, all with panoramic views of the historic park and lake. The pub's indoor bar will also be fully open, with the party moving inside as the sun sets.
Martin Robinson, landlord of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, said:
"Live music has become a huge part of what we do here at the pub – it brings people together and creates real community energy. Our Friday nights have built a great following, and our summer festival is a way to take it to the next level. We've put together a full day of amazing artists and entertainment for everyone to enjoy, and once the sun goes down, we'll keep the summer fun going indoors with a late-night DJ set from Chris C. Come to a free festival at the real pub in the park!"
WHAT: Fighting Cocks Summer Festival
WHEN: Saturday, August 2nd - 12pm to late
WHERE: Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, St Albans, AL3 4HE
ENTRY: Free
Follow @yeoldefightingcocks on social media for updates, line-up times, and behind-the-scenes previews.