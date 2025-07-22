Festival fever returns to legendary Hertfordshire pub

One of the most iconic pubs in Britain, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, will throw open its doors - and garden gates - for an epic Summer Festival on Saturday, August 2nd, from 12 noon ‘til late. Entry is completely free.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in the heart of Verulamium Park in St Albans, with a beautiful lakeside view, this day-long celebration of live music, great food, and good vibes promises to be a highlight of the summer for locals and visitors alike.

Two outdoor stages will host a stellar lineup of talent, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaspar and the Swamp Dogs @kbrblues

The Thieves @thethievesbandofficial

India Arkin @india.arkin

Esme White @esmewhite_

Issaqueena

Seb Wesson @sebwesson

George Frakes @georgefrakes

Elizabeth & Jameson @hannahandgriffgram

The Midnight Ramblers

Plus a late-night DJ set from Chris C

Britain's oldest pub, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St Albans, is gearing up to host its summer festival on 2 August

In addition to the music, festival-goers can enjoy thrilling fire dancing entertainment, delicious BBQ food and fresh stone-baked pizza, and drinks from the al fresco cocktail bar in the spacious garden, all with panoramic views of the historic park and lake. The pub's indoor bar will also be fully open, with the party moving inside as the sun sets.

Martin Robinson, landlord of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, said:

"Live music has become a huge part of what we do here at the pub – it brings people together and creates real community energy. Our Friday nights have built a great following, and our summer festival is a way to take it to the next level. We've put together a full day of amazing artists and entertainment for everyone to enjoy, and once the sun goes down, we'll keep the summer fun going indoors with a late-night DJ set from Chris C. Come to a free festival at the real pub in the park!"

WHAT: Fighting Cocks Summer Festival

Fresh stone-baked pizzas will also be on the menu at the festival

WHEN: Saturday, August 2nd - 12pm to late

WHERE: Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, St Albans, AL3 4HE

ENTRY: Free

Follow @yeoldefightingcocks on social media for updates, line-up times, and behind-the-scenes previews.