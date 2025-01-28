Fall in Love with your perfect Taylor Wimpey home this Valentine’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey is set to host a series of events across its developments in the North Thames on February 15 and 16 to help buyers find their dream home this Valentine’s weekend.

The Perfect Home Match events will allow potential homebuyers to attend a ‘date’ with the Taylor Wimpey North Thames sales team this Valentine’s weekend to discuss the range of incentives and schemes available to them. Those who reserve on the weekend will also be treated to a Fortnum & Mason Hamper worth up to £300*.

Paresh Pandya, Senior Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We encourage prospective buyers looking to find their dream home this year to drop into one of our sales offices at their preferred development this Valentine’s weekend. There’s a match for everyone with a wide selection of homes available for first time buyers, growing families and downsizers alike.”

Independent Financial Advisors will also be available on the day to offer free mortgage advice with no appointment required.

Bovingdon Grange street scene

The ‘Perfect Home Match’ events will be taking place at the following developments on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th February from 10:30am until 4pm:

Bovingdon Grange, Meadow Drive, Green Lane, Bovingdon, Hertfordshire, HP3 0DP. Three, four and five bedroom homes starting from £580,000.

The Tramworks, 679 High Road, North Finchley, London, N12 0DA. One and two bedroom apartments starting from £400,000.

High Leigh Garden Village, Flat 1, Hickey Court, Schofield Way, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, EN11 8GF. Three, four and five bedroom homes from £480,000

Weston Gate, 142 Cambridge Road, Hitchin, Hertfordshire, SG4 0JN. Final two bedroom apartments from £350,000

Stortford Fields, 1 Baldwin Way, Newland Avenue, Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire, CM23 2JN. One and two bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five bedroom homes from £327,500

The Vale, 1 Kestrel Way, Codicote, Hertfordshire, SG4 8YF. Two, three, four and five bedroom homes from £575,000

The Heath, Heath Lane, Codicote, Hertfordshire, SG4 8YG. Three, four and five bedroom homes from £575,000

*Terms and conditions apply