Experience the Inflatable Monster Invasion in Hemel Hempstead
Since its launch, which has been organised by Hemel Hempstead BID, the event has brought life to Hemel’s streets, with five distinct monsters attracting crowds for photo opportunities and creating a buzz throughout the community.
Here’s where you can spot these larger-than-life creatures:
Bezerker & Giant Tentacles at Riverside Shopping Centre
Howler, Snapper, & Mr Snappy at Marlowes Shopping Centre.
The Hemel Hempstead BID would like to thank everyone who came out to enjoy the Inflatable Monster Invasion. We hope the event has brought joy, connection, and a fresh perspective on our beautiful town.
This project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.