Evergreen musical to take root in Hemel Hempstead next month
and live on Freeview channel 276
So, if you’re not familiar with the tale of a carnivorous plant hellbent on world domination, it's thyme for the Hemel Hempstead Theatre Company to show you what all the fuss is about.
In June, The Boxmoor Playhouse will be transformed into rough, rundown neighbourhood Skid Row. Here lovable nerd Seymour Krellbourn spies an opportunity to put the struggling flower shop he works in on the map with a strange plant named Audrey II after his beautiful co-worker for whom he also harbours a secret crush. But when he discovers Audrey II needs human blood to grow, it’s clear things are going to get complicated.
Based on the 1982 musical by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, director Paula Geere is promising audiences an unforgettable night of music, laughter and enjoyment – and a man-eating plant!”
Paula said: “The cast, many of whom are new to the company, have been having great fun rehearsing and Audrey 2 has made her appearance at The Playhouse, much to their delight (and fear). Who doesn't want a man-eating plant at the theatre?
“With popular hits including Skid Row, Somewhere That’s Green and others performed by a five-piece band, a set featuring real flowers and a hugely talented cast, we can’t wait to take you Downtown. Get your tickets now!”
Little Shop of Horrorsis at The Boxmoor Playhouse from June 18 to June 22 at 7.45pm with an additional performance at 2.30pm on June 22. For more information and to book tickets, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/hhtheatreco