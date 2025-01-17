Electric Umbrella set to deliver electrifying performance at The Marlowes

No Such Thing As Normal Day

Electric Umbrella are set to take over Centre Court at The Marlowes on Monday 20th January 2025 in celebration of International Day of Acceptance.

The local charity, who has a base for workshops at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, has dubbed their day as ‘No Such Thing as Normal Day’ in a celebration of individuality and inclusion. They will be holding performances at 11:30am and 2:30pm in Centre Court for visitors to the centre to enjoy, which will be sure to bring a smile to everyone’s faces!

Electric Umbrella are also encouraging individuals, schools and businesses to dress up and donate in wacky wardrobes to get involved, and raise money for a fantastic cause. Further information can be found on The Marlowes’ social media accounts.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are proud to be home to Electric Umbrella here at The Marlowes and are so excited to be welcoming them to Centre Court for an exciting performance this Monday 20th January. Come along and enjoy the joyful songs as sung by their wonderful community, we will be there enjoying every minute to brighten up our Monday!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.