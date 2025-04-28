Electric Umbrella poised to light up The Marlowes Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon of music, fun and inspiration with a performance by Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Electric Umbrella.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (April 30) the group will take to the stage in Centre Court at 2pm for a dynamic and high-energy show that champions inclusivity, creativity and pure musical joy. Their performance follows their success at the Britain’s Got Talent auditions, where they received Simon Cowell’s coveted Golden Buzzer, earning them a place in the semi-finals.

The charity organisation joined The Marlowes Shopping Centre in 2022, and use their space at the centre as their permanent home as a place for learning disabled musicians to unleash their talents and enjoy music in a safe and welcoming environment. Their showcase at the centre will be used as a practice for their semi-final performance and to drum up support from the people of Hemel Hempstead for those all important votes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphrey Mwanza, centre manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, said:“We are thrilled to welcome Electric Umbrella to Centre Court for an exciting performance following their inspiring golden buzzer moment.

Electric Umbrella at The Marlowes

"We are so proud to be the home of this fantastic charity, and their success is a testament to their group’s talent and hard work that certainly inspires our whole team. We can’t wait to watch them take to the stage and wish them every success in the semi-finals. People of Hemel, it’s time to get behind your local talent!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website