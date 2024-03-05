Egg-cellent! Squires Estates gives out free Easter Eggs in the run up to Easter 2024
Exciting news! Squires Estate Agency is spreading Easter joy by giving out free chocolate eggs to children and young people leading up to Easter 2024.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
They've teamed up with the talented public art group "WeTheSeeds" who has created a unique piece of Easter window art, hand-painting their office window with a massive Easter bunny.
The window artwork took 8 hours to paint on the window and makes for a great photo-op!
Advertisement
Advertisement
It's heart-warming to see local businesses like Squires getting creative whilst celebrating the holiday season, all whilst supporting the wider local community.
The window mural will be kept up only till Easter this year, so head over to Squires Estates to witness this beautiful masterpiece in person.
Squires Estate Agency is located opposite "The Forum".