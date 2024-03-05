Egg-cellent! Squires Estates gives out free Easter Eggs in the run up to Easter 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They've teamed up with the talented public art group "WeTheSeeds" who has created a unique piece of Easter window art, hand-painting their office window with a massive Easter bunny.

The window artwork took 8 hours to paint on the window and makes for a great photo-op!

It's heart-warming to see local businesses like Squires getting creative whilst celebrating the holiday season, all whilst supporting the wider local community.

The window mural will be kept up only till Easter this year, so head over to Squires Estates to witness this beautiful masterpiece in person.