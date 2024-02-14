Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children can follow the trail using a clue card specially illustrated by the artist Lizzie Martell.

On completion of the trail, which will take in the first signs of spring and the cemetery's intriguing trees and memorials, children will be rewarded with a chocolate Easter egg. They can also keep the enchantingly designed clue card as a memento to colour in at home.

Back in 2022, 114 visitors enjoyed the cemetery’s first Easter trail and it is hoped that even more members of the community will come along and take part in the tradition of an egg hunt with friends and family.

The Easter Discovery Trail is designed by illustrator Lizzie Martell

Ranger Kate Campbell explains, “The cemetery is a great place for a trail, with its sculptures and towering trees, beehive and wooden xylophone that always capture the imaginations of our younger visitors. We are so grateful for the illustrated clue card that Lizzie Martell has created for us and that we know children will love.”

All proceeds from the Easter Discovery Trail will go towards the upkeep of the Rectory Lane Cemetery, as a place for nature, community and heritage in the heart of Berkhamsted.

Notes:

Early Chick tickets £3.50, plus booking fee. Tickets on the day £6.50, plus booking fee.

Rectory Lane Cemetery is a free public space, open to all, every day: off the High Street Berkhamsted, HP4 2HQ

If you would like to be involved in the continuing care and maintenance of this special place through volunteering please get in touch to find out more at: [email protected]