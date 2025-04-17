Easter adventures for young explorers at Woburn Safari Park

Little Ranger Rovers, Woburn Safari Park, Easter 2025

Families looking for a fun and educational day out this Easter, will find plenty to keep little ones entertained at Woburn Safari Park. Easter is a time for catching up with family and friends, and it’s also the perfect time for a day out enjoying nature, and to enjoy the beautiful, if a little unpredictable, spring sunshine.

This bank holiday weekend is also a wonderful opportunity to meet beloved children’s TV characters, and to get adventurous with some magnificent beasts!

At Woburn you’ll drive amongst some of the most endangered animals in the world in the Road Safari before you continue your adventure on foot. And after a visit with the amazing wildlife, it’s time to meet Peppa Pig and Peter Rabbit, as they greet their biggest little fans in the Safari Hangout.

Young visitors will have the chance to see much-loved characters Peppa Pig on 18th April, and Peter Rabbit on Easter Monday, 21st April. These familiar faces will be making appearances at intervals throughout the day, giving families a fantastic opportunity to capture a special moment with their little ones.

Play zones, slides, and interactive activities, Woburn Safari Park, Easter 2025

On the 20th and 21st of April, keepers will host a Penguin charity weekend, supporting Sphenisco, a conservation charity dedicated to protecting wild penguins. Visitors can participate in various activities, such as a lucky dip, tombola, and even get a temporary tattoo! All proceeds go towards helping wild penguins, including the Humboldt penguin species. You can spot the Park’s colony of more than twenty Humboldt penguins, at their specially designed Humboldt Harbour habitat in the Foot Safari.

Keepers will be organising Mini VIP experiences, where guests can book an up-close encounter with either meerkats or tortoises. These will be available on both days, offering a unique way to support vital conservation efforts for penguins.

Little explorers get ready! Children now get to drive their very own safari circuit, as they jump behind the wheel at Little Ranger Rovers.

Young adventurers aged 3-9 years will love the newest activity in the Foot Safari - Little Ranger Rovers is a brand-new attraction and is already getting amazing feedback from families.

Penguin Viewing, Woburn Safari Park, Easter 2025

These fun-sized keeper vehicles give kids the chance to experience the thrill of navigating a specially designed track that makes them feel like a real ranger on patrol. With eye-catching zebra and tiger-striped vehicles, this new activity is perfect for little explorers looking to take on their own adventure.

Along with these exciting new attractions, the Mammoth Play Ark offers a large indoor soft play area where children can run, jump, climb, and explore. With multiple levels of play zones, slides, and interactive activities, it provides a great space for kids to enjoy in between animal encounters, or as a break from outdoor exploring.

Of course, no visit to Woburn Safari Park would be complete without seeing the animals. The Road Safari offers the chance to come just windscreens width away with some of the world’s most incredible creatures, from lions and tigers to rhinos and giraffes, all from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle. Over in the Foot Safari, families can meet a variety of animals up close, from inquisitive meerkats and cheeky squirrel monkeys to fascinating reptiles at the new Reptile Ranch.

With a combination of new activities, TV character meet and greets, and incredible animal encounters, Woburn Safari Park is set to be a top destination for families this Easter weekend.