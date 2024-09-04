Don't Dump Your Denim! Go along to Berkhamsted's Community Hub and see what you can do with them
From Diva doggy baskets to hats to backpacks and more.
Come to Berkhamsted's Community Hub, Open Door on 26th September at 7pm for some fizz and nibbles and have a look.
Your old jeans are a hidden resource! We have made dozens of items including:
- Diva doggie baskets!
- Handbags and hats
- Cushions and clothes
- Pocket organisers, table mats and other household items
- And much more
Enjoy a glass of fizz and nibbles (included in the £10 ticket price) while raising money for Open Door, our great Berkhamsted community hub.
The Sale and Social event takes place on Thursday, 26th September, 7pm at Open Door, 360-364 High Street, Berkhamsted HP4 1HU.
Tickets can be bought from Open Door or on Eventbrite - https://bookwhen.com/opendoor/#focus=ev-s89k-20240926190000
The items are all exclusive and handmade by the dedicated Make and Mend team which grew out of our very successful Repair Café (held on the 1st Saturday of the month).
As a result of requests from Repair Café visitors, the team also run sewing classes for beginners to learn how to repair and make clothes themselves.
On 5th October and 2nd November you can learn how to upcycle/repair your own clothes – bring your own item or buy something from our rails.
The classes are friendly and fun and we look forward to seeing you there.
Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite - https://bookwhen.com/opendoor?tags=makeandmend#focus=ev-sqv8-20240907140000
