Dogs set to make a splash at Hemel Hempstead pool

Hemel Hempstead’s much-loved Doggy Splash sessions are back this weekend, giving local dogs the chance to dive into the outdoor pool before it closes for the season.

The main sessions will run over the weekend of Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 September. In addition, a series of specialised weekday slots are being introduced this year for smaller groups: small dogs on Monday 22 September at 4.30pm, large dogs on Tuesday 23 September at 4.30pm, and nervous dogs on Wednesday 24 September at 4.30pm and 5.30pm. The nervous dog sessions will run at reduced capacity to help create a calmer environment.

Each 90-minute session costs £15 for one dog and one owner, with additional humans welcome for £9 each. Spaces are limited and must be booked in advance by calling reception on 01442 507100.

The event is being hosted by Everyone Active, which runs the leisure centre in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council.

David Tenny, General Manager at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, said: “It’s a real pleasure to be able to welcome so many of our local canine friends to enjoy the outdoor pool. We’re a family-friendly, community focused centre and we know dogs are considered family members too - so we’re delighted to give them the opportunity to enjoy the pool again this year.”

Last year’s Doggy Splash proved a huge hit, with tickets selling out quickly, and organisers expect similar demand this time.

After the final dog has had its swim on Wednesday 24 September, the poolside will be disinfected and the water thoroughly filtered and cleaned before the outdoor pool closes for the season.

Owners keen to take part can also register their interest via the dedicated Facebook group: Doggy Splash Hemel.