Discover ancient seashores and Hemel Hempstead history with Hertfordshire Health Walks

On October 23rd, High Sheriff Annie Brewster met Hertfordshire Health Walk volunteers and participants who took a historic tour around Potton End. Residents are invited to join Hertfordshire County Council’s free Health Walks to uncover historic gems and places of interest in their local area.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The guided walks from Potten End provide a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating history and natural beauty of the area. Participants in the Potten End walks will pass by a remarkable site that reveals where the seashore reached approximately 2.6 million years ago and encounter other intriguing sites, such as the lane marked by the sign “Bullbeggars.”

Hertfordshire Health Walks are a great opportunity to meet new people whilst keeping active. From 20–30-minute flat walks with regular stops to moderate hills with faster pace, all the way through to 5–6-mile progression walks - whatever your fitness levels, there’s a Hertfordshire Health Walk for you.

Every walk is led by friendly volunteers, who in total provided 13,000 hours to Hertfordshire Health Walks in 2023. These volunteers are trained by our staff to Ramblers UK standard and are on hand to support you, whatever your walking experience. Residents don’t need to be an expert hiker to feel the benefits of walking in the countryside.

High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Annie Brewster joins volunteers and participants in Potton End Health Walk

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, nature lover, or simply looking for a pleasant walk, Hertfordshire Health Walks offers something for everyone.

For more information and to join a walk, visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/healthwalks